Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.3, the dividend yield is 8.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTA was $9.3, representing a -24.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.31 and a 99.14% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JTA Dividend History page.

