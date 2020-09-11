Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.36, the dividend yield is 9.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTA was $8.36, representing a -32.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.31 and a 79.01% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

