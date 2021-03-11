Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.294 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JTD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTD was $14.82, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.33 and a 103.01% increase over the 52 week low of $7.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JTD Dividend History page.

