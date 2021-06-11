Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.294 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.59, the dividend yield is 7.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTD was $16.59, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.74 and a 40% increase over the 52 week low of $11.85.

