Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.294 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.94, the dividend yield is 8.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTD was $13.94, representing a -24.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.35 and a 90.96% increase over the 52 week low of $7.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JTD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

