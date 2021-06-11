Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPXX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SPXX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.44, the dividend yield is 5.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPXX was $18.44, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.50 and a 48.71% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPXX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

