Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPXX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPXX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.08, the dividend yield is 6.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPXX was $15.08, representing a -11.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.97 and a 74.54% increase over the 52 week low of $8.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPXX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

