Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.01%, the lowest has been 5.18%, and the highest has been 11.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXX is 0.11%, a decrease of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.14% to 3,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXX by 64.78% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXX by 44.50% over the last quarter.

Howard Wealth Management holds 295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXX by 96,730.25% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXX by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 23.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXX by 93.09% over the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the S&P 500 Index, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns. The strategy will consider the Fund's tax position and employ techniques to improve after-tax shareholder outcomes.

