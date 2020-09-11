Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.73% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.48, the dividend yield is 7.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMX was $11.48, representing a -17.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.95 and a 47.75% increase over the 52 week low of $7.77.

