Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BXMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.6, the dividend yield is 6.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMX was $12.6, representing a -9.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.95 and a 62.16% increase over the 52 week low of $7.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMX as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 10.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BXMX at 2.66%.

