Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.32%, the lowest has been 5.77%, and the highest has been 11.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXMX is 0.11%, a decrease of 22.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 26,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,835K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMX by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,734K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMX by 63.87% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMX by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMX by 91.06% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMX by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the S&P 500 Index and by selling index call options covering approximately 100% of the Fund's equity portfolio value with a goal of enhancing the portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.