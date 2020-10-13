Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.82% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.51, the dividend yield is 7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JSD was $12.51, representing a -19.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.55 and a 58.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

