Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.3, the dividend yield is 7.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JSD was $14.3, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.35 and a 31.19% increase over the 52 week low of $10.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

