Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.77, the dividend yield is 6.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JSD was $13.77, representing a -11.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.55 and a 73.97% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.