Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JSD the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.37, the dividend yield is 6.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JSD was $12.37, representing a -20.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.55 and a 56.29% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

