Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.84%, the lowest has been 8.27%, and the highest has been 15.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSD is 0.20%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 3,962K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 509K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 21.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSD by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund holds 302K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSD by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company's capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. The Fund invests at least 70% of its managed assets in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. Up to 30% of the Fund's assets may include other types of debt instruments or short positions consisting primarily of high yield debt. The Fund maintains a portfolio with an average duration that does not exceed two years. The Fund uses leverage.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.