Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NSL the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5, the dividend yield is 7.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSL was $5, representing a -18.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.16 and a 59.74% increase over the 52 week low of $3.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

