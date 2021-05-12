Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.68, the dividend yield is 7.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSL was $5.68, representing a -1.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.74 and a 30.57% increase over the 52 week low of $4.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.