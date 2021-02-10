Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.5, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSL was $5.5, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.10 and a 75.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

