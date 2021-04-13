Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.63, the dividend yield is 7.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSL was $5.63, representing a -1.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.73 and a 30.02% increase over the 52 week low of $4.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSL Dividend History page.

