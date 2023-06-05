Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.22%, the lowest has been 6.49%, and the highest has been 12.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSL is 0.09%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 11,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,669K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 870K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 89.87% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 680K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 64.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 34.20% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate U.S. dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate senior secured loans. Up to 20% may include U.S. dollar denominated senior loans of non-U.S. borrowers, senior loans that are not secured, other debt securities, and equity securities and warrants. The Fund uses leverage.

