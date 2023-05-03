Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 6.49%, and the highest has been 12.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSL is 0.16%, an increase of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 10,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,669K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSL by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Background Information

Nuveen Senior Income Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate U.S. dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate senior secured loans. Up to 20% may include U.S. dollar denominated senior loans of non-U.S. borrowers, senior loans that are not secured, other debt securities, and equity securities and warrants. The Fund uses leverage.

