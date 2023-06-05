Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.58%, the lowest has been 2.96%, and the highest has been 4.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXP is 0.09%, a decrease of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 8,139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXP by 17.10% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 623K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 44.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXP by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXP by 65.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 35.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXP by 43.69% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 491K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXP by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio fund's investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

