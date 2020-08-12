Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 44th quarter that NXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.61, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXR was $16.61, representing a -3.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.13 and a 27.87% increase over the 52 week low of $12.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

