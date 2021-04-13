Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.24, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXR was $17.24, representing a -10.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.25 and a 17.36% increase over the 52 week low of $14.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

