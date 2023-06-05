Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.09%, the lowest has been 2.78%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIM is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 3,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 989K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIM by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 22.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIM by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 43.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIM by 78.11% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 47.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIM by 51.95% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIM by 76.72% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund's primary investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests in municipal securities of varying maturities targeting an overall intermediate duration profile. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

