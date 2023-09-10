Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. (JRS) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.87%, the lowest has been 6.59%, and the highest has been 15.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.68 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRS is 0.02%, an increase of 31.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 5,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 659K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 8.38% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund's investment objective is high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. At least 75% of the Fund's managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage.

