Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. (JRS) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.80%, the lowest has been 6.59%, and the highest has been 15.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRS is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.78% to 4,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 706K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 93,063.54% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 66.27% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 19,435.11% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 234K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRS by 70.39% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund's investment objective is high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. At least 75% of the Fund's managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage.

