Nuveen Real Estate Fund (JRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Real Estate Fund (JRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that JRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.87, the dividend yield is 9.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRS was $7.87, representing a -29.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.12 and a 74.89% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

