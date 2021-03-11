Nuveen Real Estate Fund (JRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Real Estate Fund (JRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JRS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRS was $9.3, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.39 and a 106.67% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

