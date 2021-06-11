Nuveen Real Estate Fund (JRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Real Estate Fund (JRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that JRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.4, the dividend yield is 6.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRS was $11.4, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.40 and a 59.66% increase over the 52 week low of $7.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.