Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that JRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.54, the dividend yield is 8.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRI was $14.54, representing a -6.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.60 and a 128.26% increase over the 52 week low of $6.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

