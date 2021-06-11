Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that JRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.5, the dividend yield is 7.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRI was $16.5, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 44.48% increase over the 52 week low of $11.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRI Dividend History page.

