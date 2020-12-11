Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.33, the dividend yield is 8.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRI was $13.33, representing a -30.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.22 and a 109.26% increase over the 52 week low of $6.37.

