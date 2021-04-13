Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that JRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.24, the dividend yield is 7.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRI was $15.24, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.25 and a 52.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

