Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.38%, the lowest has been 5.52%, and the highest has been 13.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRI is 0.10%, a decrease of 41.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 8,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cornerstone Advisors holds 691K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRI by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 640K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 41.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRI by 140.44% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRI by 92,725.55% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund holds 356K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRI by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund holds 336K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRI by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt. Real asset-related companies include those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs. Up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the Fund's managed assets. The Fund uses leverage, and to a limited extent may also opportunistically write call options, seeking to enhance its risk-adjusted total returns over time.

