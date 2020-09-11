Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.057 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that NAD the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.6, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAD was $14.6, representing a -4.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.26 and a 35.81% increase over the 52 week low of $10.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NAD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 11.94% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NAD at 8.02%.

