Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.96, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAD was $14.96, representing a -3.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.45 and a 39.16% increase over the 52 week low of $10.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NAD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 4.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NAD at 7.92%.

