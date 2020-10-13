Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that JPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.02, the dividend yield is 6.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPS was $9.02, representing a -14.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.49 and a 98.2% increase over the 52 week low of $4.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.