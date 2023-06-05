Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.15%, the lowest has been 6.02%, and the highest has been 12.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPS is 0.18%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.53% to 55,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 8,577K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,774K shares, representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPS by 51.66% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 6,201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,674K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPS by 14.45% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPS by 30.75% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 2,931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPS by 1.54% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 2,846K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 82.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPS by 369.25% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund seeks primarily to offer high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage.

