Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that JPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.92, the dividend yield is 6.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPC was $9.92, representing a -0.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.95 and a 23.69% increase over the 52 week low of $8.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

