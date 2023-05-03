Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.74%, the lowest has been 6.32%, and the highest has been 13.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPC is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 23,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 3,439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPC by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,891K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPC by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,631K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,346K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,331K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPC by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund seeks to provide high current income and secondarily, total return, by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities and up to 20% opportunistically in other securities, primarily income-oriented securities such as corporate and taxable municipal debt and common equity. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team. The Fund uses leverage.

