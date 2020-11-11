Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.131 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.97, the dividend yield is 6.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPI was $22.97, representing a -13.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.46 and a 86.9% increase over the 52 week low of $12.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

