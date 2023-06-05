Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.33%, the lowest has been 4.46%, and the highest has been 8.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPI is 0.08%, an increase of 68.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.41% to 4,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cornerstone Advisory holds 615K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPI by 48,373.69% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 391K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPI by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPI by 56.47% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPI by 78.78% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 76.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPI by 193.64% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and total return by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities, with a focus on securities issued by financial and insurance firms. At least 50% of its managed assets are rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the fund’s portfolio team. The Fund uses leverage and has a 12-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 31 Aug 2024.

