Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.80%, the lowest has been 5.05%, and the highest has been 8.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPT is 0.01%, a decrease of 63.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPT by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPT by 87.09% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPT by 10.42% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPT by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities. The Fund may invest without limit in below investment grade securities but no more than 10% in securities rated below B-/B3 at the time of investment. Up to 40% of its managed assets may be in securities issued by companies located anywhere in the world, but no more than 10% in securities of issuers in emerging market countries, and 100% in U.S. dollar-denominated securities. The Fund does not invest in contingent capital securities (“CoCos”). The Fund uses leverage, and has a 5-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 1 Mar 2022.

