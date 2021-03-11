Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that JPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.33, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPT was $24.33, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.80 and a 85.44% increase over the 52 week low of $13.12.

