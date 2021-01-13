Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that JPT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPT was $24.25, representing a -7.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.14 and a 84.83% increase over the 52 week low of $13.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

