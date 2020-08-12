Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that JPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.45, the dividend yield is 6.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPT was $23.45, representing a -10.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.14 and a 78.73% increase over the 52 week low of $13.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.