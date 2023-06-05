Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.42%, the lowest has been 2.95%, and the highest has been 5.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NQP is 0.12%, an increase of 58.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.46% to 8,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,984K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 45.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NQP by 167.97% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 977K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NQP by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 485K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NQP by 57.37% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 436K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NQP by 48.91% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NQP by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund's primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes. The secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, Pennsylvania state, and local income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

