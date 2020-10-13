Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NPN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.5, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPN was $14.5, representing a -12.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 36.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NPN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors-Africa Index ETF (AFK)

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA)

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA)

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LDEM with an increase of 25.76% over the last 100 days. AFK has the highest percent weighting of NPN at 8.55%.

